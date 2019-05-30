Yampa Valley Sustainability Council community meeting offers sneak peek of EV Ride-n-Drive

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s monthly community meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Routt County Courthouse Annex, 136 Sixth St. in Steamboat Springs. The meeting will be held in the Trout Creek Conference Room, which is on the first floor.

The special discussion topic this month is a sneak peak of this year’s annual EV Ride-n-Drive with the opportunity to view and ask questions of the local owner of a 2018 Honda Clarity, which is a mid-sized vehicle that is a plug-in electric combined with a gas-electric hybrid. The vehicle’s all-electric mode has an initial 47-mile range with a 110 mpg equivalent, and the hybrid mode that kicks in for longer trips has an average 42 mpg.The meeting is open to the public.