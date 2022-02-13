Yampa Valley snowpack at same low level it was last February
Last year, snow in the mountains peaked before the end of March, runoff tapered off earlier than normal and drought conditions worsened.
While it briefly eclipsed the 30-year median in January, the Yampa Valley’s snowpack stands back below that mark after a month of dry weather.
According to the National Water and Climate Center, the Yampa and White River Basin is at 88% of its median since 1991 and virtually the same point it was on Feb. 13 last year — a winter season that saw the amount of water that snow represents peak before the end of March.
Last year, the snowpack was trending up after a strong start to 2021, but this year snow has been hard to come by for weeks, as a ridge of high pressure to the west continues to divert storms away from Northwest Colorado.
That ridge is weakening storms if they arrive at all, but local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said it might be breaking down, starting with two systems this week.
“One is just off the British Columbia coast (on Sunday),” Weissbluth said while also referencing a storm currently in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
“Those two storms will interact, but the interaction is not certain and how much cold air each storm sucks in is not quite certain, and all of that leads to an uncertain snow forecast,” he said.
Even though models are projecting snow for Wednesday, Feb 16, there is still a lot of disagreement.
Because of this, Weissbluth hesitated to throw out numbers, instead saying he figures the amount of snow midmountain at Steamboat Ski Resort will be between a little bit and a moderate amount.
“(We’re) not looking for a tremendous amount of snow, but the Steamboat Springs area should pick up a couple of inches by Friday, (Feb, 18), morning,” said Dan Cuevas, a hydro-meteorological technician with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. “Maybe (it could be) as high as 6 inches in the mountains.”
Before the snow flies, Monday, Feb 14, is expected to continue the picturesque weather of the weekend with clouds and wind from the west starting to increase throughout Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Snow should start around noon on Wednesday, Weissbluth said. The second wave of the storm moves in that night, but should wrap up by midday Thursday, Feb. 17.
Still, this week’s snow is unlikely to get the valley’s snowpack back on track.
January saw just shy of 30 inches of snow in Steamboat, far below the 46.6 inches that is normal for January, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Through Saturday, Feb. 12, Steamboat has seen just 3.6 inches more, about a quarter of the 14-inch average typically seen this far into the month.
There is still a chance to catch up in February, though, as Weissbluth said a pattern change seems to be coming sometime next week, likely after a sunny President’s Day.
“These storms out of the Pacific look like they’re breaking down that ridge of high pressure near the West Coast,” Weissbluth said. “It’s a good sign that the pattern is changing in the Pacific so I’m optimistic we could end the month on a snowy note.”
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Photos: Winter Carnival traditions continue as 2022 Soda Pop Slalom take to slopes
The Winter Carnival celebration continued Friday as hundreds of skiers under the age of 11 took on the slopes of Howelsen Hill on Friday, Feb. 12, as part of the annual Christy Sports Soda Pop…