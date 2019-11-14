Yampa Valley Singers present fun, beachy evening of ‘Beauty and the Beach’

The Yampa Valley Singers present "Beauty and the Beach" on Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church.

Ruth McClelland/courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As winter moves in and snow piles grow, the fun, bouncy notes of long-ago beach tunes will heat anyone’s chilled bones. The community choir of Yampa Valley Singers warmly welcome the community to an evening of beachy music and celebration.

“The history of this group is they like to sing more fun stuff and less classical stuff, so I kept that in mind as I was picking music,” director Keri Rusthoi said. “We were trying to keep it more light and fun.”

Featured songs include “Island in the Sun” by Lord Burgess and Harry Belafonte; “Surf’s Up” featuring six hits by the Beach Boys; “God Only Knows” by Brian Wilson and Tony Asher; “Under the Sea” by Alan Mencken and Howard Ashman and more.

“There will be some silliness and some crab hats,” Rusthoi warned.

She notes that while the concert isn’t necessarily a sing-a-long, audience members will likely know many of the songs, including picks from “The Little Mermaid” and other crowd favorites.

The program’s dozen songs are set to last less than an hour, with a reception following.

The 41 singers participating in the show range from singers in high school to those in their 80s, with a mix of musical backgrounds and singing experience. Some have been with the choir for year, while five singers make their debut with “Beauty and the Beach.”

If you go What: Yampa Valley Singers present “Beauty and the Beach”

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 736 Oak. St.

Tickets: $10

“We welcome all kinds of singers to come join us,” said administrative coordinator Ruth McClelland, “and we like a wide variety of music.”

Rehearsals take place Thursday evenings, performing two concerts per year.

“It’s a time, once a week, to take time to treat yourself to come and sing,” McClellan said.

About a third of the Yampa Valley Singers have also been working with Rusthoi in the Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church choir for years. Others sang under Rusthoi in Emerald City Opera.

“(With Yampa Valley Singers), I don’t have the same expectations (as I did with a professional opera company), so it can be very fun,” Rusthoi said. “We’re not trying to be perfect. We’re just trying to have a great time singing cool songs.”

In addition to having a great time and singing cool songs, Rusthoi also earned another degree last week, one five years in the making. She was awarded her doctor of musical arts applied in voice from the University of Nevada — Las Vegas, which required her commuting once per week from Steamboat to Las Vegas for classes.

The shows are set for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church.

Featured songs “Island in the Sun” by Lord Burgess and Harry Belafonte

“Surf’s Up” featuring six hits by the Beach Boys

“God Only Knows” by Brian Wilson and Tony Asher

“Under the Sea” by Alan Mencken and Howard Ashman

“Oceans and Stars” by Amy Bernon

“In Time of Silver Rain” by Langston Hughes and Audrey Snyder

“For the Beauty of the Earth” by John Rutter

“Rise Up, My Love” by Bradley Ellingboe

“On the Street Where You Live” by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe

“Seventy-Six Trombones” by Meredith Willson

“Mack the Knife” by Berthed Brecht and Kurt Weill

“I Got Gershwin!” by George and Ira Gershwin, with accompaniment by Laurie Edwards

“I think people will leave feeling pretty refreshed,” McClelland said.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.