Yampa Valley Singers looking for singer for upcoming spring concerts
Yampa Valley Singers invite singers to join their group for their upcoming “Spring Road Trip” concerts. Weekly rehearsals begin Feb. 2 and take place between 6-8 p.m. at Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church.
Yampa Valley Singers hopes to expand its 30-member group for its April concerts.
For more, contact Ruth McClelland at 970-879-2641.
