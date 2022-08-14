Yampa Valley Singers looking for more members
Yampa Valley Singers invite singers to join the community group as it looks to begin rehearsals next month for its Christmas Concerts. The chorus will be holding weekly rehearsals from 6 – 8 p.m. starting Sept. 13, with the Christmas Concert scheduled for Dec. 9 and 10.
Contact Ruth McClelland at 970-879-2641 for more information or to register.
