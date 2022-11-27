Yampa Valley Singers celebrate season through song on Dec. 9

Yampa Valley Singers invites the community to join 43 singers in celebrating the season through song with its Christmas Joy Concert from 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 9, and 4-5:15 p.m. Dec. 10. Both performances will be held at the Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church, 736 Oak St.

As long as tickets last, they can be purchased from singers or at the door for $10, or $5 for children 5 years or younger.