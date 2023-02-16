Yampa Valley Regional Airport plans to reconfigure parking lot

This diagram shows how a new configuration will change the main parking lot’s entrance and exit points for the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

Yampa Valley Regional Airport/Courtesy image

The Yampa Valley Regional Airport will begin construction this summer to expand parking options at the airport.

Working with the Denver-based engineering consultant Mead and Hunt, the airport plans to modify the existing overflow rental car parking lot across from Routt County Road 51A. There are plans to expand and pave half of that lot and turn it into a new employee parking lot.

Based on the plan, 150 parking spots will open for customers in what is currently the employee lot as a result of it moving across the street. This will create 160 spots for employees. Half of the newly expanded lot across the street will be designated for rental car storage.

This plan introduces five changes that will affect the flow of traffic and the entry and exit points. An entryway will be removed from the side of the parking lot facing C.R. 51A and one on the opposing side of the parking lot.

A new gateway road and a new two-lane exit will be added to C.R. 51A. A two-lane entryway, a reconfigured entryway and an access point will be added to the opposing side of the parking lot.

Compiled by Mead and Hunt, the airport terminal area plan forecasts an 11% increase in total annual passengers by 2027-31 and a 19% increase by 2032-41. The current plans underway are designed to supplement the predicted increase of travelers.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.