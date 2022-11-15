Yampa Valley Recycles Depot to offer discounted recycling services Friday
In honor of Colorado Recycles Week, the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is discounting recycling services at its Yampa Valley Recycles Depot on Friday, Nov. 18.
As a result, people will get a 15% discount when they recycle old electronics, lightbulbs, batteries, mattresses and more. The Yampa Valley Recycles Depot is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and is at 1801 Lincoln Ave.
To learn more about what is accepted, YVSC.org/yampa-valley-recycles-depot/.
