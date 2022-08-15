Yampa Valley Players offer a Western melodrama this weekend

The Yampa Valley Players will present the group’s Western melodrama, “The Diligent Daughter or Lips That Touch Wine,” on Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20.

Both performances start at 6:30 p.m. at the Julie Harris Theater at the Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp in Steamboat Springs.

Additionally, there will be a one-night-only showing at the Hayden Center at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

Buy tickets online at Eventbrite.com by searching for “Diligent Daughter.” Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.