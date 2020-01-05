Yampa Valley Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2020

Sterling John Granahan, is welcomed into the world by his big brother, Ryker, as the first baby of 2020 born at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Birth Center at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center started out relatively quiet for 2020 — until 8:04 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, when Sterling John Granahan entered the world at seven pounds, three ounces.

The first baby of the New Year was welcomed by mom and dad, Trisha and Kyle Granahan, and his especially excited big brother, five-year-old Ryker.

The family traveled to Steamboat Springs from Meeker for a scheduled C-section, but didn’t expect to be the first baby of the new decade.

As of the afternoon of Jan. 3, the Granahans were still the only family in maternity ward.

“We have the whole wing to ourselves,” said Kyle. “We don’t have to be quiet.”

But Sterling started out his first days pretty quiet, said Trisha — sleeping a lot and needing to be woken up to eat.

Five-year-old Ryker said he was most definitely happy with a boy, and he planned to help take care of Sterling and teach him things, such as dinosaurs and playing sports.

“He’s gonna be my new wrestler,” Ryker said.

Trisha, Kyle, and Ryker Granahan of Meeker celebrate the birth of Sterling John Granahan, the first baby born of 2020 at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

Trisha said that Sterling was the surname on her family’s crest from Scotland dating back to 1390.

Ryker was also born in Steamboat, as one of the last babies of 2014.

Trisha said she had such a good experience, and with the prenatal care, they had no doubt they wanted to have their second child in Steamboat.

“Everyone here is so great,” she said. Plus, they liked having such a “cool town” on his birth certificate.

The Birth Center also has the benefit of the special care nursery, which did provide Sterling with some extra oxygen during his initial hours.

Sterling was delivered by UCHealth Women’s Care Clinic OB/GYN Dr. David Schaller. There were 287 babies born at the hospital in 2019.

And even though they admitted Ryker wasn’t the easiest of infants, the couple said about four years was long enough to forget the hardest parts, and again eagerly anticipate the family expansion.

With mom and baby both healthy and doing well, the Granahan family returned home to Meeker on Saturday.

