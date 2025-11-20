Yampa Valley Housing Authority seeks applicants for board

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority is seeking applicants for its board of directors, according to a statement from the city and county. Applications are due Dec. 1.

“Make a real impact in our community by helping ensure safe, affordable housing for Routt County residents,” states the news release. “YVHA board members provide strategic guidance and oversight to strengthen our local housing options.”

The board consists of seven to 15 volunteers who are required to work or live within the Steamboat Springs Rural Fire Protection District. The term extends for three years.

To apply, visit TinyUrl.com/d87bpc48 .