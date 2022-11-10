Yampa Valley Housing Authority seeks applicants for board of directors

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority is accepting applications for its board of directors, which governs and controls all YVHA business affairs, activities and property.

The board consists of seven to 15 volunteers who must work or live within the housing authority’s boundary. The boundry can be found at YVHA.org/About/YVHA-Boundary-Map/ .

To be considered for a YVHA Board of Directors position, residents can fill out the YVHA Board Application and email Jennifer Parent at jparent@co.routt.co.us by Nov. 23. The application is available at TinyURL.com/3af6rhtn . For more, YVHA.org/ .