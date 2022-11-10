Yampa Valley Housing Authority seeks applicants for board of directors
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority is accepting applications for its board of directors, which governs and controls all YVHA business affairs, activities and property.
The board consists of seven to 15 volunteers who must work or live within the housing authority’s boundary. The boundry can be found at YVHA.org/About/YVHA-Boundary-Map/.
To be considered for a YVHA Board of Directors position, residents can fill out the YVHA Board Application and email Jennifer Parent at jparent@co.routt.co.us by Nov. 23. The application is available at TinyURL.com/3af6rhtn. For more, YVHA.org/.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.