Yampa Valley Housing Authority receives $4 million grant for workforce housing project

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Mid Valley project, an effort to build workforce housing for the “missing middle,” is getting a $4 million boost from a state grant.

As planned, the Mid Valley housing project includes 84 for-sale condominiums and 150 apartment units for rent. All of the units will be deed-restricted and will target people who are working in Routt County or retired from local employment.

“This grant helps us deliver the rarest of housing in Steamboat: affordable for-sale product,” YVHA Executive Director Jason Peasley said in a Monday news release. “We are thankful to the Department of Local Affairs for this significant financial grant of four million dollars. The grant will provide gap funding for site improvements and construction costs for the homeownership component of this project.”

Site work is planned for fall 2023 or spring 2024, and vertical construction is expected to begin in summer 2024.

Two of the four buildings will contain condominium units, with a mix of 1-, 2-, and 3- bedroom units, and covered, ground floor podium parking. The project will include two neighborhood parks, open space, and trails connecting to the Yampa River Core Trail.

The project is considered attainable, as households earning 80%-140% of area median income will be eligible. This translates to $61,926-$95,977 for a single person or $79,544-123,282 for a three-person household income, according to the 2022 federal Department of Housing and Urban Development standards.

This “missing middle” category has been the hardest hit by steeply rising rental rates and high sale prices in Routt County, and the housing authority says this kind of housing product is the most difficult to finance.

Once complete, the project will offer new for-sale housing stock, which is in high demand among local workers. The units will be priced well below current market rates in Steamboat Springs and geared toward first-time homebuyers.

The YVHA is partnering with Lone Tree Trust LLC as the developer for this project.

According to the housing authority, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Division of Housing awarded it the grant through HB22-1304.

See here for more information from the State grant program .