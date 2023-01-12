Yampa Valley Housing Authority looking for deputy director

Jason Peasley, executive director of the Yampa Valley Housing Authority, speaks to the crowd at the Stings Music Pavilion on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, while laying out the Yampa Valley Housing Authority's plans for the Brown Ranch property.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority is looking to hire a deputy director as the agency is seeing unprecedented growth since the acquisition of the Brown Ranch property in 2021.

A posting for the job says YVHA is looking for someone who can lead improvement of its business systems and is “collaborative, altruistic, receptive and resourceful.”

“The deputy director… is expected to be the lead implementer for the organizations vision and goals,” the posting reads.

The pay scale listed is between $121,710 and $152,168 a year plus what an introductory letter about the job refers to as a “full suite of benefits.”

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Executive Director Jason Peasley said they have received applications for the job already, but he also encouraged YVHA board members to share the posting with anyone locally that may be qualified. Those interested should send a cover letter, resume and references to Peasley by Jan. 31 at jpeasley@yvha.org .

