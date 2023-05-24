Yampa Valley High School welcomes new principal

The Steamboat Springs School District announced Wednesday that it has hired Kristyl Boies as principal of Yampa Valley High School (YVHS). Boies will assume this position at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

Boies will take over the position from former principal Karla Setter, who has accepted an assistant principal position at Steamboat Springs High School.

“Boies is already a tremendous asset to the students at the middle school,” said Superintendent Dr. Celine Wicks in a recent press release. “She brings strong skills in instruction, communication, organization and team building, with a special talent for inspiring learners, empowering families and energizing staff. She is well-positioned to lead Yampa Valley High School into the future.”

Bringing 22 years of experience working in education to the table, Boies has spent the last five years at Steamboat Springs Middle School (SSMS). Since 2021, Boies has served as the Gifted and Talented teacher at SSMS, where she develops programs to align with the National Gifted Standards, monitors data and administers testing for identification, and facilitates schoolwide academic competitions.

From 2018-2021, she was an Emergent Bilingual teacher at the middle school and provided multiple levels of academic language intervention and content support.

Boies additionally has administration experience, serving as the assistant principal of GOAL High School in Pueblo from 2016-2018. She was the immediate administrator for the at-risk high school, which serves the south side community in Pueblo. In this role, she was responsible for multiple duties relating to the learning, teaching and operations aspects of the school. She also created and refined systems and processes to improve operating procedures, safety and communications.

“From teacher to administrator, and administrator returning to teach, I’ve been able to capture a broad perspective,” Boies said in the news release. “I am ready and eager to return to a leadership role, applying all I’ve learned to serve the YVHS family of learners and educators. I look forward to ensuring everyone at YVHS is empowered to recognize their unique assets and grow into their full potential.”