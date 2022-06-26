Yampa Valley has rain chances almost every day this week

Rain falls over the Flat Tops on Sunday, June 26, as monsoonal moisture from the southwest moves toward Steamboat Springs.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A pronounced monsoonal trend from the southwest will give the Yampa Valley chances for rain nearly every day this week, though it may not actually bring that much precipitation.

Megan Stackhouse, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said several pulses of monsoonal moisture will make their way up to Steamboat, but much of the activity projects to only yield a few hundredths of an inch of rain.

“It’s not looking gangbusters at this time as far as inches of rain,” Stackhouse said. “But as we get more juice in the atmosphere later on this week, that gives us a better chance for some heavier rain with these showers and thunderstorms.”

Monsoon season starts June 15, but the pattern currently bringing moisture from the southwest isn’t typical. Rather than the common trend of a high pressure system over Texas forcing moisture up and around through Colorado, this moisture is being forced below a high-pressure system off the West Coast.

“The classic monsoonal pattern is where we’re on the backside of the ridge and you have a clockwise rotation sucking up moisture from the south,” said local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs the forecasting website SnowAlarm.com.

There are chances for thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, June 27, Wednesday night, June 29, and Thursday afternoon, June 30. Weissbluth said models are projecting storms for the weekend as well, but it isn’t yet clear how much rain would come with them. Temperatures will stay near the average of 79 degrees for most of the week.

“Probably the warmest day of the week in the mid-80s on Wednesday,” Weissbluth said. “Chance of showers through the week with the best chance on Wednesday and Thursday.”

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.