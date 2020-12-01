Yampa Valley Gives Rally goes virtual Wednesday
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Yampa Valley Gives Day Rally will be held virtually. The rally will take place from noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Yampa Valley Community Foundation Executive Director Tim Wohlenant will talk about the value of Yampa Valley Gives and philanthropy, Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton will read a resolution from the county commemorating Dec. 8 as Yampa Valley Gives Day, and Kelly Landers, development director for the Boys & Girls Club, will speak about what the day of giving means to her nonprofit.
Nonprofits, donors and community members are invited to participate by clicking here. The meeting ID is 864 6825 4388, and the passcode is 895431.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Yampa Valley Gives Rally goes virtual Wednesday
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Yampa Valley Gives Day Rally will be held virtually. The rally will take place from noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.