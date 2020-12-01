Yampa Valley Gives Rally goes virtual Wednesday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Yampa Valley Gives Day Rally will be held virtually. The rally will take place from noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Yampa Valley Community Foundation Executive Director Tim Wohlenant will talk about the value of Yampa Valley Gives and philanthropy, Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton will read a resolution from the county commemorating Dec. 8 as Yampa Valley Gives Day, and Kelly Landers, development director for the Boys & Girls Club, will speak about what the day of giving means to her nonprofit.

Nonprofits, donors and community members are invited to participate by clicking here. The meeting ID is 864 6825 4388, and the passcode is 895431.