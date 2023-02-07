Yampa Valley Fly Fishers hosts monthly meeting
Yampa Valley Fly Fishers is hosting its annual monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Steamboat Mountainside Grill. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Fifth-generation Routt County resident Cody Lujan will headline the evening with a talk about targeting trophy pike and the complicated place the fish occupy in local waters.
Lujan is a ranch real estate broker with Hall and Hall, and a former fishing and big game hunting guide. He works on wildlife habitat conservation and advocacy issues at the local, state and national level.
There will be pizza and a raffle for fishing gear.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.