Yampa Valley Fly Fishers hosts monthly meeting

Yampa Valley Fly Fishers is hosting its annual monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Steamboat Mountainside Grill. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Fifth-generation Routt County resident Cody Lujan will headline the evening with a talk about targeting trophy pike and the complicated place the fish occupy in local waters.

Lujan is a ranch real estate broker with Hall and Hall, and a former fishing and big game hunting guide. He works on wildlife habitat conservation and advocacy issues at the local, state and national level.

There will be pizza and a raffle for fishing gear.