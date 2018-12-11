Yampa Valley Fly Fishers annual holiday meeting Wednesday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Fly Fishers will host its annual holiday meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Rex’s American Grill.

If you go What: Yampa Valley Fly Fishers annual holiday meeting

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12

Where: Rex’s American Grill

The meeting will feature an extended social hour with pizza and appetizers as well as a Christmas tree festooned with flies donated by our members. Everyone is encouraged to bring three flies to trim our tree. Three flies will get people entered in a drawing to win the decorated tree as well as other fishing items.

Kris Middledorf, area wildlife manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, will be the featured speaker. There also will be a slide show featuring photos submitted by members of their fishing adventures from the past year. Anyone wishing to contribute photos should send them to Scott Warner at ‪scottswarner@gmail.com.

The meeting is free and open to the public.