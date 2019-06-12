Yampa Valley Electric Association responds to unauthorized use of logo by candidate

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Electric Association reported Tuesday that it had received information regarding the unauthorized use of the YVEA logo as part of a campaign communication sent to the membership. No candidate has been authorized to represent or imply in any campaign communication that a candidate is endorsed or opposed by the cooperative.

YVEA has not and will not send any communication to the membership endorsing or opposing any individual candidate running for the board of directors. YVEA does not financially support any candidate or campaign.