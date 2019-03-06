Yampa Valley Crane Festival seeks artists for yard art exhibit

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition is seeking a few additional artists to decorate yard art cranes for the 2019 Yampa Valley Crane Festival crane yard art event and silent auction. The crane models will be distributed for decorating to participating artists in April and must be returned by Aug. 1.

The cranes, with appropriate artist credit, will be displayed on the Bud Werner Memorial Library lawn in Steamboat Springs at designated times throughout the eighth annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival, which will take place Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. All proceeds from the crane yard art silent auction will benefit the Yampa Valley Crane Festival and the Crops for Cranes program.

Contact Lindarose Berkley lindaroseberkley@gmail.com or 970-846-9377 if you are interested in decorating a crane or have questions.