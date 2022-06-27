Yampa Valley Crane Festival Poster Contest seeks submissions

Children ages 10-15 are invited to submit a poster for the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition’s Yampa Valley Crane Festival Poster Contest.

The work must be original and accurately reflect the physical characteristics, behavior and habitat of the Rocky Mountain greater sandhill cranes. The work can be a painting, photo, digital artwork, drawing or any other medium that can be scanned into a computer and emailed as an attachment.

Deadline for submission is July 15. The winner will receive a $100 cash prize, and the poster will be displayed leading up to the festival in early September.

For questions or to submit an entry, email poster@coloradocranes.org . For contest rules and more information, go to ColoradoCranes.org/yvcf-poster-contest/ .