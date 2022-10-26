Yampa Valley community invited to Día de los Muertos Community Altar at Bud Werner Memorial Library

In early November, Yampa Valley residents can gather at Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs for the second annual community altar celebrating Día de los Muertos. The Mexican holiday honors those who have passed, and the Steamboat event seeks to cultivate community and celebrate departed loved ones.

“Día de los Muertos is a celebration of life, remembering our loved ones who came before us,” said Irene Avita, Chair of the LatinX Alliance. “We are excited to collaboratively offer this event as an opportunity to learn and be a part of this tradition creating an enriching experience that brings our community together.”

Community members are invited to visit the altar at 1289 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat any time between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Nov. 1-4 and leave a token or photo of a loved one, or to write a note or make a paper flower. Real candles will only be allowed from 5-7 p.m on Nov. 1.

“We hope this beautiful opportunity brings us together in Library Hall to tangibly honor and celebrate one another and folks who we’ve lost communally and individually.” said Jennie Lay, adult programs director at Bud Werner.

Additionally, the altar will be open for viewing until 8 p.m. during the First Friday Artwalk on Nov. 4.

“As we continue to celebrate an ancestral tradition, we invite you to actively participate in a beautiful offering (ofrenda) to remember your beloved ones who had passed away,” said Cecilia Escobar-Ceballos, Health Equity Coordinator at the Health Partnership.

The event is hosted by the Health Partnership, a local nonprofit organization that connects individuals facing barriers such as poverty, isolation, and health issues with resources across the Yampa Valley to achieve optimal health and well-being.