Yampa Valley Community Foundation seeks volunteers to help others prepare taxes

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and Yampa Valley Community Foundation are looking for volunteers from Routt and Moffat counties to help prepare taxes for people who can’t afford other professional tax services.

The groups emphasize that volunteers don’t need to be tax professionals, as there are many ways to get involved and help others get much-needed tax breaks and refunds:

Enjoy fine print? Be a tax preparer.

Love working with people? Be a client facilitator.

Comfortable with video chat? Be a virtual volunteer.

Speak a second language? Be a translator.

Skilled in digital doings? Be a technology volunteer.

Good at getting the word out? Be a communications coordinator.

Have a knack for management? Take on a local volunteer leader role.

For more, contact Karen O’Connor at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation at 970-430-4447 or karen@yvcf.org .