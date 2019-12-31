Yampa Valley Community Foundation names interim executive director

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — While a national search is underway, Glory Burns has been named as the interim executive director of the Yampa Valley Community Foundation.

In September, former Executive Director Mark Andersen announced he would be resigning at the end of 2019 to take a position with the Craig-Scheckman Family Foundation.

When Burns and her husband moved from Fort Collins to Steamboat Springs in 2017 to retire, she volunteered to be on the Community Foundation’s investment committee. Burns figured her background in finance could be of value, and she was interested in learning more about different local nonprofits.

Burns and her husband had spent time in Steamboat with their two sons, now grown, for about 30 years.

One son now teaches in China while the other lives and works in Steamboat.

When the couple thought about where they wanted to retire, the choice was obvious.

“There’s no place we’d rather be,” Burns said. “We couldn’t be happier.”

An attorney with a background in finance and banking, Burns also taught investment analysis for 20 years at Colorado State University.

After she had retired, Burns was asked to teach a Semester at Sea in 2018. She said it was one of the hardest things she has done but also one of the best.

Burns taught international business, business ethics and investment analysis for 500 students from 200 different colleges as they sailed around the world on a massive ship — essentially a cruise ship converted into a college, she said.

She recently served as chairman of the board of Home State Banks, which merged with a publicly traded national bank holding company. Prior to that, she was senior vice president/portfolio manager at First Western Trust Bank.

Burns also has an extensive background in philanthropy, serving on a number of boards and volunteering with organizations, including the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the CSU Foundation.

One thing she finds especially appealing about the Yampa Valley Community Foundation is its “amazing depth.” From rivers to dogs, education, art and music, Burns said she loves seeing the wide variety of local interests people want to support.

With the Community Foundation recently exceeding the $20 million-mark in assets, Burns said she looks forward to watching the foundation continue to grow and reach so many different parts of the community.

“Anything I can do to help continue it on its path and get ready for the next executive director, I’m happy to do it,” Burns said.

Her tenure as executive director could last anywhere from a few months to most of the year, but Burns has no doubt the position will attract plenty of high quality applicants.

Even thought she’s taken several jobs after her official retirement, she said she truly wants to be retired, but in the meantime, she’s thrilled to play a larger role at the Community Foundation and assist through the leadership transition in any way she can.

To reach Kari Dequine Harden, call 970-871-4205, email kharden@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @kariharden.