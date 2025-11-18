Yampa Valley Community Foundation looks to improve mental health resources in Northwest Colorado

Yampa Valley Community Foundation is looking for Northwest Colorado residents’ input on the region’s mental and behavioral health options.

Individuals who live or work in Moffat and Routt counties are invited to participate in a community-wide survey to help improve and expand resources. The survey is available online through February 2026 , with organizers also offering phone surveys to approximately 400 individuals and households selected at random.

Both the online and phone survey will take less than 10 minutes to complete, and each will be available in English and Spanish.

The survey is confidential and asks questions about the following topics:

Community connections

Quality of life

Health needs related to mental health and alcohol use

Results will help local organizations understand where the greatest needs exist and identify ways to strengthen services and community connections to meet the mental health needs of the region, according to a YVCF news release.

In the release, Tim Wohlgenant, YVCF’s CEO and president, noted the survey will augment previous data already collected.

“The intent is to conduct this survey every two years, which will give us baseline and ongoing data to validate what our communities and direct service providers have been saying anecdotally and to evaluate what new programs are working and what still needs to be addressed.”

He added that it is crucial to get a wide range of participants for a greater view of mental health needs in the area.

YVCF is partnering with national research partner PRC, as well as The Health Partnership, REPS, Northwest Colorado Health, UCHealth YVMC, Health Solutions West and Warhorse Ranch.

YVCF is also working with the Katz Amsterdam Foundation, which focuses on mental health needs in rural resort communities, to enhance coordination, cooperation and shared learning.

“While other community surveys have gathered important data regarding overall health and wellbeing, this survey will take a deep dive into the critical topic of mental health,” said Brittney Wilburn, executive director of The Health Partnership, in the release.

For more information regarding the survey, or to take the online survey, visit prcsurvey.com/begin/YampaValley2026 .