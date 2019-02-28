Yampa Valley Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Yampa Valley Community Foundation is now accepting online applications for 2019 scholarships. The foundation administers more than 20 diverse scholarships that are available to graduating students and continuing education students in Routt and Moffat counties who are seeking a college education or professional development in the trades.

The foundation awarded 161 scholarships totaling $183,650 for the 2017-18 school year. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. April 6. A full list of scholarships and scholarship applications are available at yvcf.org/scholarships. Email scholarships@yvcf.org for more information.