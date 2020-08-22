Yampa Valley Brewing Co.’s new Hayden tap room ready to go

The owners of the Yampa Valley Brewing Co. said that the new tap house in Hayden should be open by the end of the week.

Photo coourtey of Paul Brinkman

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Yampa Valley Brewing Co. is putting the finishing touches on its new Hayden tap house, and co-owner Paul Brinkman said he expects the staff to be serving beer by the end of next week.

“We’re wrapped up with the brewery renovation and we’ll be open sometime within the next week,” Brinkman said Friday.

He encourages folks to check Yampa Valley’s Brewing Co.’s website for the exact date but fully expects to invite the community to come and enjoy one of several locally brewed craft beers that the business has on tap inside the building. The brewery is located at 200 N. Walnut St., and used to be an old mechanics shop adjacent to the historic granary.

“It’s got two garage doors that open out onto the patio,” Brinkman said. “We’re kind of nestled right next to the granary, so when you’re sitting out on the patio you can look up and see these 100-year-old historic silos along with a view of the Northern mountain range and the fields that surround Hayden.”

Brinkman said there is a large patio that has a nice, open feel, and he said it’s hard to sit on the patio and not get a feeling for the history of the surrounding buildings and town of Hayden.

“I think things turned out real nice,” Brinkman said. “We renovated that building and it’s exciting to continue to revitalize the granary there. When we started this project one of our goals was to keep that historic feel.”

The new Hayden Tap House is just the first phase for Yampa Valley Brewing Co., which also has a location — The Barrel Cathedral — just down the highway in Craig. Brinkman, and his business partner and master brewer, Christian Dufrense, said the next phase will include moving the manufacturing plant next to the new tap house. Someday the owners would like to open a tap house in Steamboat.

Hours Monday through Thursday

4 p.m. — 9 p.m. Friday

3 p.m.— 10 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. — 10 p.m. Sunday

11 a.m.— 8 p.m.

“Our goal was to try to open up for ski season this year in Steamboat,” Brinkman said. “We have pushed that off. Now we are hoping to open prior to next summer in Steamboat, so this is kind of our current phase and we’ll have another phase next year.”

Currently, Yampa Valley Brewing Co. products can also be found on the shelves of Steamboat liquor stores, and at restaurants in Steamboat, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden and Oak Creek.

The new tap house in Hayden will feature seven to eight of the company’s 15 different styles of beer on tap. Brinkman said a food truck run by a Hayden family will provide food to customers. Embers wood-fired pizza can be delivered to the tap house.

The new Yampa Valley Brewing Co. will serve up a unique atmosphere along with it’s most popular brews at a new tap house in Hayden. The new location will feature rustic elements that helps promote the history and culture of the area.

Photo coourtey of Paul Brinkman

The tap house has about 2,000 square feet of space inside, and about the same amount in patio space. The building also includes a three-bedroom nightly rental unit on the top floor that Brinkman says will provide a place for visitors of locals who need a place to spend the night — something that Hayden is currently needing, Brinkman said.

“Our goal was to combine the historical and cultural elements of the community,” Brinkman said. “So we’ve got rustic barn siding, barn wood and steel. It was an existing building, but we have tried to pull in elements from the granary along with some of the cultural aspects of Hayden.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.