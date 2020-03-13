Yampa Valley Bank: Putting the ‘community’ in community banking

Editor’s Note: Sponsored content brought to you by Yampa Valley Bank

Yampa Valley Bank has won Best of the ‘Boat’s “Best Bank” category for 7 straight years.

Banking is an essential part of life, from personal checking, business loans, mortgages or other financial services.

But bigger isn’t always better when it comes to banking. It’s important to choose a bank that offers personal service, as well as one that reinvests money where it matters most: back into the community.

“Our mission is to put the community first,” said Yampa Valley Bank President PJ Wharton.

Here are five reasons Yampa Valley Bank is a favorite among locals in Steamboat Springs.

1. Personal service

Employees at Yampa Valley Bank are committed to knowing their customers. Many employees even know their customers’ dogs.

“We’re from here, we live here — our customers are our friends and neighbors, and we treat them that way,” Wharton said. “They’re a person, not a transaction.”

2. Contributing to the local economy

Yampa Valley Bank gives back to the community through donations, partnerships and event sponsorships with more than 100 area nonprofits every year.

As a locally-owned bank, the deposits collected from customers are redistributed back to the community in the form of loans and contributions.

“Every dollar that comes into Yampa Valley Bank in the form of deposits stays right here in the valley, and those dollars support jobs,” Wharton said.

Jamie McQuade, owner of Winona’s Restaurant and Bakery, said “No other bank in town is as locally driven to help people stay here and make a living. They power small businesses like mine.”

3. Decisions made by people who understand the community

Too often, larger banks are making big decisions – such as loan approvals – outside of town and often far from the community. At Yampa Valley Bank, the decisions are made here.

“We thrive on making loans by understanding the big picture in our customer’s lives,” Wharton said. “We know that many times people don’t check all the boxes with the big banks, but we work to understand your unique situation.”

4. Community support

Yampa Valley Bank’s mission is to put the community first. Employees are involved in more than 25 local nonprofits through volunteering and board participation.

5. Mobile and online banking solutions

If you think a small community bank doesn’t offer the same level of services or technology as larger banks, think again.

“We have the same services you’d find at a larger bank, but ours come with that face-to-face banking relationship,” Wharton said.

In addition to mobile deposit, online banking and bill pay, Yampa Valley Bank also offers Zelle®, 24-hour debit card support, the ability to open new accounts online, and real-time alerts for account updates.