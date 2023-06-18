Yampa Valley Autism Program accepted as a Northwest Enterprise Zone project

The Yampa Valley Autism Program has been granted entry into the Northwest Enterprise Zone and is ready to take on diversifying Routt County’s workforce.

“Our goal is really around workforce development for individuals with disabilities and incorporating them into local businesses,” said Heidi Mendisco, executive director.

In late March, Yampa Valley Autism applied to become a Northwest Enterprise Zone project, and the program gained acceptance June 15.

The Northwest Enterprise Zone was created to offer special incentives in counties that fall under certain metrics of economic distress. Now, those who donate to the Yampa Valley Autism Program can claim 25% of a cash donation as an income tax credit or 12.5% for an in-kind donation.

The Yampa Valley Autism Program serves individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities by providing vocational training and transition programs to support the employment of individuals ages 15-21.

Mendisco said a major first step in taking advantage of the program is helping community members and business owners understand the importance of hiring someone with a disability.

According to Mendisco, while Yampa Valley Autism has long had its mission to get people with autism and developments disabilities into the workforce, it also aims to highlight the history of inequality in the workforce.

Mendisco added that it was not until 2015 when the Job Protection and Civil Rights Enforcement Act went into effect, mandating that employers pay employees with disabilities the same as other employees in the same positions.

“People are shocked to hear that it was not that long ago when it was legal to pay people with disabilities less,” Mendisco said. “The fight isn’t even over. We still have work to do.”

The organization places emphasis on putting individuals with autism into professions they will enjoy and not just jobs that need filled. The program also provides training for a myriad of occupations.

By partnering with the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, the organization strives to prepare the people it serves for all aspects of working life, from getting ready in the morning to wrapping up after a shift. It already has a number of success stories of getting people with autism into jobs in which they feel fulfilled.

One of the program’s greatest success stories is about a teenager who, at one point in time, was too fearful to cross the street but is now a thriving adult who works at a pizza shop.

“It took us so long to get Xander to just cross the street, and now he is taking the bus to work by himself,” Mendisco said.

Xander McCarter began Yampa Valley Autism’s transition program at 18 and clocked in his first day of work without a behavioral technician by his side last week, just weeks away from turning 21 years old.

For months, McCarter worked at the pizza shop with Behavioral Technician Jack Redmond nearby.

“There are not a ton of men in that role, so for Xander to have Jack was super cool,” said Barbara Duncan, McCarter’s mother. “He was like his idol. He was willing to do anything with Jack.”

Slowly, Redmond would spend less and less time with McCarter at work until McCarter was ready to go in by himself.

Duncan credits the program with providing her son not just professional skills, but necessary life skills as well.

“Yampa Valley Autism changed his whole life,” Duncan said. “His whole independence is because of them.”