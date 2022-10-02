Yampa Valley artists draw, sculpt, paint town pink in shows this month

Paulina Johnson, “Left”, Paper on edge.

Pine Moon Fine Art/Courtesy photo

During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pine Moon Fine Art has put together a show called Au Naturel, a show that features the human form while raising money for “Paint the Town Pink.”

The show will debut at First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

Paint the Town Pink is a campaign put on by Bust of Steamboat and is an opportunity for local businesses to take part in raising money for the nonprofit that raises money to assist local women with breast cancer.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, works in Pine Moon will feature nudes, the human form, and a lot of pink. The artists at the gallery are doing more than painting the town pink, though. They casted, curled and cut their works to fit their own personal style even if the subject was out of character.

“Featuring nudes and the human form isn’t the usual for Pine Moon artists who tend to create work around nature, wildlife, abstraction, and iconic Steamboat landmarks,” wrote gallerist Amy Minotto in a news release. “But helping to bring awareness to the importance of early detection and to support women going through treatment is a cause our artists are honored to support.”

Paulina Johnson, who works with paper on edge, created a pair of pieces that resembles breasts, titled ‘Left’ and ‘Right.’

Jennifer Baker will have a glass and aluminum sculpture titled ‘Unity,’ while Jill Bergman will show off her linocut titled ‘bowl of flowers,’ among others works.

Each artist will select an amount to donate to Bust of Steamboat based on the sale of an Au Naturel artwork.

Joanne Orce, “Pink Moose”, Oil on Belgian linen.

Pine Moon Fine Art/Courtesy photo

Additionally, back by popular demand, is a reopening of the “Behind Closed Doors” popup art shot in North Routt County. This time, students in the You Out Loud program will join other area artists with “Boobs in the Barn,” to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The show will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 61125 Routt County Road 129.