Yampa Valley airport summer flight schedule expands in 2023

United Airlines will operate nonstop service from Houston to Yampa Valley Airport for the first time since 2018, starting on June 2.

The flights will connect with Houston Intercontinental Airport twice a week on weekends through Sept. 3. Inbound flights will come into the Hayden airport on Friday and Saturday evenings, with outbound flights leaving Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Summer service to Denver begins April 10 with a Southwest and two United flights departing daily. A third United flight to Denver will begin June 2.