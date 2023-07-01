Yampa teen propels Colorado’s 4-H .22 pistol team to third in the nation

From June 25-30, more than 700 4-H members from 43 states competed in various shooting disciplines at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The lone athlete from Routt County at Nationals was 16-year-old Teagan Herold, who earned his spot when he qualified in the .22 pistol discipline at the state shoot over the Labor Day weekend in Colorado Springs.

“We pretty much practiced since September when I knew I qualified for Nationals,” Herold said.

The practice made perfect for Herold, who finished 17th overall in .22 pistol and helped his team of four earn third in the country. Montezuma, Weld, Moffat and Routt counties were all represented on the .22 pistol team with Routt’s Rick Kirby selected to coach the team for his third time in Nebraska.

On day one, the team faced the slow fire event, which consisted of four strings of 10 shots and competitors had 10 minutes to shoot each string. Herold and his team placed sixth, one position shy of earning recognition in the awards ceremony.

The second day was silhouettes, which consists of hitting steel targets at 40, 60, 77 and 100 yard distances.



“On day two, the Colorado team got third,” Herold said. “Three of us actually shot the exact same score. We got 40 targets in the silhouettes and we each hit 22 silhouettes. The fourth team member that day got 15 silhouettes.”



The third and final day of competition was Camp Perry, which is three events in one — slow fire, modified timed fire and modified rapid fire. Colorado placed fifth as a team in the event to accumulate a third-place overall finish at Nationals.

Herold was pleased with the team’s bronze medal and a top-20 individual placing. However, this was not his first time competing at Nationals, as Herold took fourth in compound archery last summer. Because an athlete can only compete at Nationals in a discipline once, he looks to go back to Nebraska next summer in either air rifle or small bore rifle.

Qualifiers for those disciplines will be in August in Pueblo. He will celebrate his team’s bronze at Nationals until then.

“I’m pretty excited and I honestly did not think we were going to do that well,” Herold said. “We just went into it, shot the best we could and got lucky enough there was no wind. That is kind of a thing in Nebraska, all kinds of wind. We did the best we could and came out third.”