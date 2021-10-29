Yampa Sandwich adds new location in South Fort Collins
Yampa Sandwich Co. announced it has added a sixth location, slated to open this fall on South College Avenue in Fort Collins.
The popular sub shop was founded in 1999 by Peter Boniface and David Pepin in Steamboat Springs. It has since expanded to several locations along the Front Range.
The new location, at 4020 S. College Ave., sits between Horsetooth and Harmony roads and will offer convenience to South Fort Collins neighborhoods and businesses.
“There’s a continued demand for fresh, healthy, authentic products along with top-notch, personalized customer service,” Boniface said. “The success of our existing locations and the current growth in the South Fort Collins community warrants this opportunity for our brand and team. We are proud to extend the Yampa brand and mission of community into the South Fort Collins area.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Yampa Sandwich adds new location in South Fort Collins
Yampa Sandwich Co. announced it has added a sixth location, slated to open this fall on South College Avenue in Fort Collins.