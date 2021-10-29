Yampa Sandwich adds new location in South Fort Collins

Yampa Sandwich Co. announced it has added a sixth location, slated to open this fall on South College Avenue in Fort Collins.

The popular sub shop was founded in 1999 by Peter Boniface and David Pepin in Steamboat Springs. It has since expanded to several locations along the Front Range.

The new location, at 4020 S. College Ave., sits between Horsetooth and Harmony roads and will offer convenience to South Fort Collins neighborhoods and businesses.

“There’s a continued demand for fresh, healthy, authentic products along with top-notch, personalized customer service,” Boniface said. “The success of our existing locations and the current growth in the South Fort Collins community warrants this opportunity for our brand and team. We are proud to extend the Yampa brand and mission of community into the South Fort Collins area.”