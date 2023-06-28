Yampa River users asked to help with survey

River recreationalists can help with the ongoing Yampa River Scorecard Project by completing a short online survey about their experiences on this river season within the Steamboat Springs section.

Information from boaters, fishers, guides and others is requested for the section from the tailwaters of Stagecoach Reservoir to the public access upstream of Hayden, known as Hayden Pump Station. The goal of the survey is to capture the user experience for anyone who has floated the Yampa River for recreation or for fishing, and anyone who has waded the Yampa for fishing during spring, summer and fall 2023.

The link to this Yampa River Scorecard Project Boating and Fishing Intercept Survey, which can be completed each time people float or fish along that section of the river, can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/2023YampaInterceptSurvey . The link also will be available on the Friends of the Yampa website under the Get Involved page.

“Your feedback and river experience will help to inform the score for the recreation category of the Yampa River Scorecard Project,” said Jenny Frithsen, Friends of the Yampa environmental program manager. “It is important to understand the nature of people’s experience with the river within our community. How do we use the river for fun and what is the quality of our experience on the river?”

User survey information from the river season in 2022 was incorporated into the Middle Yampa Segment: Pump Station to South Beach, which scored an overall B. More information on the scorecard project is available at YampaScorecard.org .

For more information: jenny@friendsoftheyampa.com .