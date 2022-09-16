Yampa River opens to fishing in downtown Steamboat, again

Golden resident Trent Miller fights a mountain whitefish in the Yampa River near the Fifth Street Bridge on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Due to recent rain and cooler temperatures, Colorado Parks and Wildlife lifted a voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River on Friday, Sept. 16.

The closure extending from Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the west boundary of Steamboat Springs was the last closure in the Northwest Region, according to a news release.

“I would like to thank our anglers for complying with fishing closures throughout the region this year,” said Northwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Ben Felt in the release. “Closures are a necessary measure to ensure the resiliency of these fisheries. Without your help, we wouldn’t be able to conserve them for our future generations.”

The river conditions were improved by rain, but will likely maintain thanks to a collaborative effort between CPW, Colorado Division of Water Resources, Colorado Water Trust, Catamount Metro Water District, Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District and the City of Steamboat Springs, in which the agencies finalized a water release plan out of Stagecoach Reservoir.

“During a meeting Wednesday (Sept. 14) afternoon, CPW’s recommendations were adopted regarding releases out of Stagecoach Reservoir for the coming weeks that should maintain conditions such that voluntary fishing closures can be lifted,” said Area Aquatic Biologist Billy Atkinson in the release. “We are very appreciative of the opportunity to provide input on water release strategies and want to recognize our partners for their efforts to engage with CPW to develop a plan that is beneficial to the Yampa River.”