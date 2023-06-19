Yampa River Fund looks to ensure funding for future projects

With the future of the Yampa River and inflation in mind, officials of the Yampa River Fund look to have adequate funding for projects that contribute to the health of the river.

In its fundraising efforts, Yampa River Fund asked Routt County Commissioners to budget $25,000 from the 2024 budget to contribute to the fund, noting that Steamboat Springs City Council allocated the same amount out of its 2023 budget.

Presenters touched on the recent launch of the Yampa Score Card Project, with the river earning a B overall and the importance of constantly improving the state of the river.

The river earned a B grade rather than an A due to the stretch in the middle Yampa River from Pump Station boat launch east of Hayden to South Beach about two miles south of Craig. It was determined to be highly functional and largely resilient to disturbance, yet still has some stressors present.

Also in the first report, the stretch of the river at the Moffat and Routt county line received a D for temperature exceedance.

“The goal has been to grow this fund to get to a point where it can provide a meaningful amount of funds that can contribute to the benefit of the river and its tributaries,” Yampa River Fund Manager Mike Robertson said to commissioners at the Monday meeting.

Since its creation in 2019, the Yampa River Fund has supported 17 river projects including the Stagecoach Reservoir Environmental Release Project (2020-21), the Yampa River Corridor Project (2021-22), and the Elkhead Reservoir Release Project (2022).

The fund awards around $200,000 to go toward projects for that year that must involve water lease and releases from reservoirs, restoration, and improvements to water infrastructure. This money helped support five projects in 2020, six in 2021, and six in 2022 which totaled $3,000 more than the previous years.

As of March 31, the fund had an ending balance of $4.7 million, which presenters explained is the target amount in order to dole out $200,000 per year to projects. With recent inflation, the fund is looking to ensure that money is available to complete necessary projects.

“$200,000 is a great amount of money and opportunity to really provide meaningful dollars to projects, but it may not be the same amount in 5, 10, or 20 years,” Robertson told commissioners. “We’re going to need to continue to increase the endowment so they can then put out more money each year to keep up with inflation and the costs.”

Commissioners, in support of working toward the continuation of projects meant to better the Yampa, were hesitant to grant the $25,000 to the endowment but showed interest in making direct contributions for specific projects. Commissioner Tim Corrigan specifically referenced that the county is still under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

“We’re one of those unique counties that never debruced,” Corrigan explained to presenters. “This is the kind of thing that intuitively I want to support … but you’re really talking about, conceptually, a longer term commitment to this and we have a lot of competing interests for that finite bucket of money.”

Commissioners left the meeting wanting to keep the discussion going and expressed appreciation for the request being made far ahead of the finalization of the 2024 budget.