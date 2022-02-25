Yampa River Fund grant requests due April 4
The community-based collaborative Yampa River Fund is accepting applications through April 4 for $195,000 in funds available for conservation and restoration activities that positively impact Yampa River basin flows and support natural resource-based livelihoods including agriculture and recreation.
Eligible applicants include state and local government entities, public districts, irrigation entities, mutual ditch companies, homeowner associations and nonprofit organizations. The grant guidelines and application are posted at YampaRiverFund.org/grants. Technical support is available for applicants to help develop grant proposals.
The Yampa River Fund, which launched in September 2019, is dedicated to identifying and funding activities that protect the water supply, aquatic habitat and multi-beneficial opportunities provided by the Yampa River. The fund was created through a partnership of 21 public, private and nonprofit entities representing the Yampa River basin. Total grants for $200,000 from the endowment fund were awarded to six projects in 2021 stretching along the Yampa River from Maybell to Craig and Steamboat Springs to Oak Creek. In 2020, five projects were awarded a total $200,000.
The Yampa River Fund invests in projects that will:
• Enhance water security for communities, agriculture, the economy and the natural environment in the Yampa Valley;
• Support a healthy, flowing river and enhance critical low flows through water leases from reservoirs;
• Maintain or improve river function through a holistic approach to restoration of riparian and in-channel habitat.
To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.
