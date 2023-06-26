Yampa River Fund awards grants to organizations hoping to improve health of Yampa River

The Yampa River Fund steering committee has identified four projects aimed at improving the health of the Yampa River that will receive a portion of $166,141 as part of the 2023 granting cycle.

“The intent of the fund is to try and distribute these funds broadly and benefit many projects,” said Mike Robertson, manager of the Yampa River Fund. “I will say that there’s a slightly higher priority for the flow releases from Stagecoach Reservoir to benefit the river down through town. It’s always been a high priority for the river fund, and that was part of the reason it was developed.”

Robertson said this year six projects went through an intricate vetting process in which each project was ranked by a technical advisory committee, and then the steering committee approved four.

The committee ruled that one was not eligible because it did not meet the requirement of having a nonprofit, state or local government as a fiscal agent on a project. Robertson said that project can reapply next cycle. The other withdrew its application after finding funding elsewhere but can come back if it needs money in the future.

Going with the flow, if needed

Among the projects receiving grants is The Colorado Water Trust, which has a contract with the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District to store and strategically release up to 5,100-acre feet of water from Stagecoach Reservoir in 2023. The Colorado Water Trust will determine appropriate release rates and timing to ensure maximum benefit and administration of releases during weekly coordination calls with stakeholders.

This year substantial runoff has provided excellent conditions in the river, but if conditions change, funds will be available to bolster river levels and reduce temperatures late in the summer and fall.

“It looks like, here in late June, that the need for release is going to be very minimal at this point, but at least the funds are there if conditions do necessitate that,” Robertson said. “The (Colorado Water Trust) works with environmental groups to decide if and when water releases become necessary. What the water fund does is provide them funding that is available as needed.”

If that money is not used, it goes back into the Yampa River Fund to support future projects.

Engaging position

As part of a new partnership with the Community Agricultural Alliance, the Yampa River Fund will fund an outreach coordinator position to engage landowners and build capacity to develop and implement river projects that focus on a balanced river system, as well as riparian function that improves river health. This work will build on prior stakeholder engagement efforts and help expedite project development opportunities.

Projected improvements

The final two grants from the Yampa River Fund will be used to replace headgates as part of the Norvell Infrastructure Improvements Project and the Shelton Ditch Headgate Project.

In the case of the Norvell project, funds will be used to replace an aging headgate that sends water from Elkhead Creek down a four-mile ditch, which allows multiple landowners to irrigate more than 600 acres of crops.

The project will also improve safety related to the maintenance of the structure, as well as improving the efficiency of water use by allowing the ability to fully seal during low-flow periods. This will ensure flow releases for environmental benefit for Elkhead Reservoir and can pass the diversion to support endangered fish.

The Shelton Ditch Headgate project will also result in replacing a headgate that is in danger of failing. The new headgate will provide a consistent flow of water that is used to irrigate crops and water livestock along a six-mile trek that starts northeast of Hayden and runs through town, where it serves to enhance parks and open space.

After implementing the critical replacement of the headgate this year, the ditch company intends to further improve this diversion from the Yampa River with a permanent structure that that will eliminate the need for creating a temporary push-up dam.

The Yampa River Fund’s grants are part of an endowment that includes 21 entities that signed up to participate in the fund. Robertson said the endowment was created from fundraising by the Nature Conservancy and its large network of conservation-minded donors, as well as The Friends of the Yampa and other groups that contributed substantially, including the city of Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Resort.

Those donations, as well as some rather large individual private donations, helped create the endowment in 2019. The endowment is managed by Yampa Valley Community Foundation, and money generated by the fund is awarded each year to support projects that help enhance water security and maintain river function through a holistic approach to restoration of habitat.

“The fund continues to receive excellent projects in response to the (requests for proposals) and this year was no different,” said Jackie Brown, chair of the Yampa River Fund Board. “The Yampa River Fund is doing what it was designed to do — improve the river’s health and support the communities that depend on it. The Fund continued to prioritize flows if late summer brings dry conditions, and funded an agricultural diversion and capacity for supporting our ag community as they design and replace aging infrastructure. This year, the fund will host a strategic planning session so we can fine tune our processes and continue meeting the broad needs of our river valley.”