Yampa River Fund announces new fund manager, transition in management

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yampa River Fund will celebrate its new River Fund Manager Mike Robertson, its third anniversary and the transition of the management of the fund from the Nature Conservancy in Colorado to the local watershed group Friends of the Yampa.

“From the outset, it was the intention to transfer the management of the Yampa River Fund to a qualified local organization.” said Andy Baur, the Yampa River Fund manager since its launch in 2019, in a news release. “We are excited that Friends of the Yampa has stepped up to take on this key role.”

Baur will remain with the Nature Conservancy as its Yampa Valley Community Liaison.

Robertson recently moved with his family from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to their home in Steamboat Springs. He enjoys exploring the natural world with his wife, Margee, and family.

Working in and around rivers for over 20 years, Robertson has worked in river basin planning for the past three years in Wyoming and for almost 10 years as the instream flow biologist for Wyoming Game and Fish.

In addition, Robertson served as a representative for the state of Wyoming on the Upper Colorado Endangered Fish Recovery Program.

“I am excited to join the Friends of the Yampa and have a role in implementing the Yampa River Fund,” Robertson said in the release. “I welcome the opportunity to build on the foundation of hard work and insight of the people who set up the Yampa River Fund to make a difference in this community.”

The Yampa River Fund celebration will be Thursday, Sept. 29, at Snow Bowl Steamboat. The event is sold out.