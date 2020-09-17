Yampa River Core Trail tunnel near Howelsen closed until Friday
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Howelsen tunnel along the Yampa River Core that connects Yampa Street with Howelsen Hill will be closed from Monday, Sept. 21, to Thursday, Sept. 24, for scheduled maintenance.
The tunnel was built of concrete culvert sections, and the joint sealing the sections together no longer holds water. Contractors will inject an epexoy resin into the joints to reseal the area and prevent water from seeping into the tunnel.
Signs will help reroute Core Trail users to Yampa Street between Fifth and 10th streets.
