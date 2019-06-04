Yampa River Core Trail closed at Fetcher Park due to moose

A cow moose lays with her calf near the Yampa River Core Trail.

Courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Yampa River Core Trail is closed at Fetcher Park, as a cow and newborn calf moose are in the area.

“For both your safety and the safety of the moose, please respect the closure and refrain from entering this area until the closure is lifted,” the city of Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Department wrote on its Facebook page.

“People need to keep their distance from moose, especially when they’re with young,” said Kris Middledorf, area wildlife manager at Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “This time of year, you can expect cows to have one or two calves with them, and they can be extremely dangerous.”

Middledorf said dogs on the trail need to be leashed, as a conflict with a moose is more likely to occur with a dog present.

