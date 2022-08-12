Yampa River Botanic Park redesigning entrances
The Yampa River Botanic Park is keeping the 25th anniversary celebration going with new entrances that “blend form, function, art and architecture,” according to a news release from the City of Steamboat Springs.
“Our current setup has done a great job keeping wildlife out for all these years but have not provided the friendliest welcome to the park,” said Yampa River Botanic Park Executive Director Jennifer MacNeil in the release. “In our silver anniversary season, we have an opportunity to make a lasting change that will benefit park users of all ages and really sets the stage for what you are about to enjoy.”
Construction will start the week of Aug. 22 and begin with the Emerald Park entrance, followed by the Yampa River Core Trail entrance. The project is expected to be completed in early November.
While the Emerald Park entrance is being worked on, a detour will take visitors along the fence to the Fairy Garden Village gate. When the project moves to the Yampa River Core Trail, trail users should expect a detour from Fetcher Pond to U.S. Highway 40 and Trafalgar Drive. When equipment isn’t in use, the Core Trail will be open.
Soda Mountain Construction + Design and Journey McKendrick will create custom steel fencing, while Rosendo Calderon with Rams Masonry are building the columns and paver patios and Tim Wilson of Steamboat Steel will build the 8 foot gates.
“A walk through the new entrances will be beautiful and makes a statement as well as improves accessibility for strollers, wheelchairs, bicycles, and adaptive equipment,” reads the release.
