Yampa River Botanic Park closed for 2022 season

The gates at the Yampa River Botanic Park were closed for the season on Friday, Nov. 4. With recent snow and more in the forecast, Executive Director Jennifer MacNeil said it was time to settle into winter, according to a news release on Friday.

The park opened on April 25 and celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

The gates will look completely different when opened in the spring of 2023, as they have been in the midst of being renovated.