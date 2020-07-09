Yampa Project owners announce retirement date of Craig Station Unit 2

An aerial view of Craig Station, part of Tri-State Generation & Transmission.

Craig Press file photo

CRAIG — The five owners of Craig Station Unit 2 came to an agreement Wednesday morning on a retirement date for the unit.

After many months of analysis and discussion, the five owners reached a unanimous decision Wednesday to retire the 410-megawatt generating unit on Sept. 30, 2028.

Units 1 and 2 at Craig Station are owned by the Yampa Project, which is made up of PacificCorp, Platte River Power Authority, Salt River Project, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, and Xcel Energy – Colorado.

The Yampa Project owners previously announced a 2025 retirement date for Unit 1, which is a 427-megawatt generating unit.

Unit 3, which is owned by Tri-State, will retire by 2030.

“Even though the Unit 2 retirement date is only one year earlier than the full retirement date for Craig Station, the decision weighed heavily on us,” said Duane Highley, CEO of Tri-State. “As we implement our Responsible Energy Plan, we remain focused on working with our partners in the plant, as well as local and state leaders, to support our employees and community through this transition.”

“Platte River continues to take steps needed to meet our board-adopted Resource Diversification Policy,” said Platte River Power Authority General Manager/CEO Jason Frisbie. “This agreement is another important step among many we need to take to reach that goal. Each of the five partners in the Yampa Project face different challenges associated with this resource and we greatly appreciate Tri-State’s leadership in the process to find the most optimal date for Unit 2’s retirement.”

“We appreciate Tri-State’s leadership as operator of the Craig Station and the work by our joint partners on this decision,” said Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy – Colorado. “As a company with a vision to deliver 100 percent carbon-free electricity to our customers by 2050, Xcel Energy recognizes this is not an easy decision. We believe in providing as much advance notice as possible so we can work with our economic and community partners through this transition.”

As the operator of Craig Station, Tri-State will continue to work with local officials and the state to develop a transition plan for those impacted by the retirement of the power plant, which currently employs 240 people.