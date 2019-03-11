Yampa native performs in Whitman College One Act Play Festival

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa native Garrett Redmond took part in Whitman College's annual One Act Play Festival from Feb. 7 to 10 at Harper Joy's Theater in Walla Walla, Washington. Students from across campus produced original scripts, and three were chosen by a jury of students and faculty of the college to be performed. All plays were produced, acted and designed by students.

Whitman College is a private liberal arts college founded in 1882. It is home to 1,500 undergraduate students studying 45 departmental majors for a Bachelor of Arts degree.