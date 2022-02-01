Yampa Egeria Historical Society hosting Groundhog Day Fundraiser

The Yampa Egeria Historical Society is hosting a fundraiser Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. to support the society in Yampa.

Adults wanting to attend the fundraiser will pay $7, kids ages 4 to 11 will pay $4 and kids under 4 years old will eat for free.

Donations give guests access to all-you-can-eat biscuits and gravy, with smaller portions of sausage patties, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, sherbet, cookies and other beverages.

The Yampa Egeria Museum is a restored bank in Yampa displaying the town’s history through photographs and memorabilia.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.