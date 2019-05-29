Yampa Crane Festival photo contest is underway

Greater Sandhill Cranes are hatching throughout the Yampa Valley, and now is a perfect time to photograph the cranes as they emerge from their nests with their young. The2019 Yampa Valley Crane Festival photo contest is currently underway.

Both amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit photographs of this iconic bird by email to cranefestphoto@gmail.com. Two submissions per person are allowed. Photographers must indicate their entry category: amateur or professional. Along with each photo, the entrant must include the photographer’s name, phone number, location of photo, date it was taken and a title for the image.

Photos submitted to the photo contest must be taken in the Yampa Valley between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 13. Winners will be announced and prizes will be awarded at the Yampa Valley Crane Festival, which takes place Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 in Steamboat Springs and Hayden.

Complete photo contest rules, rights, guidelines and submission instructions can be found at https://coloradocranes.org/programs-2/2019-photo-contest.