Yampa Botanic Park announces opening day

The Yampa River Botanic Park has gotten a face lift with brand new entryways and will have a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 24.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone to the park and officially christen the new entrances,” said Executive Director Jennifer MacNeil in a news release. “The entrances now look as inviting and beautiful as the gardens visitors admire inside and we couldn’t be happier.”

In addition to the opening ceremony, guests can enjoy daffodils, tulips, Daphnes, pasque flowers, Frittilarias and tiny sub alpine plants in the tufa rock.