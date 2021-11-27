xxx: The Record for Friday, Nov. 26
Friday, Nov. 26
3:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a drunk pedestrian in the area of Buena Vista Court and Tamarack Drive.
10:20 a.m. Officers responded to a report of assault in the area of Whistler and Walton Creek roads.
10:46 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 140 on U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
1:32 p.m. Officers received a report of theft in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
3:42 p.m. Officers assisted a citizen in the 900 block of Pine Grove Circle.
7:12 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.
Total incidents: 39
• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to seven calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
